“Flower Of Evil” Hits New All-Time Ratings High

With simply two episodes left in its run, tvN’s “Flower of Evil” reveals no indicators of slowing down!

On September 16, the thriller thriller drama starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained achieved its highest viewership rankings thus far. Based on Nielsen Korea, “Flower of Evil” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 4.eight p.c and a peak of 5.Four p.c, marking a brand new private report for the drama.

“Flower of Evil” additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean ranking of three.1 p.c and a peak of three.Four p.c nationwide.

In the meantime, MBC’s “After I Was the Most Stunning” scored common nationwide rankings of two.7 p.c and three.6 p.c for its two components.

