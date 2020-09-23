“Flower Of Evil” Mysteries That Remain To Be Solved In The Finale

With “Flower of Evil” sadly coming to a detailed at the moment, tvN has shared three unsolved mysteries for followers to maintain a watch on within the finale!

“Flower of Evil” is a thriller drama a couple of man named Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), who lives underneath the identification of Baek Hee Sung to cover his previous. His detective spouse Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained) begins to suspect that he could also be a serial killer, and the couple is in the end compelled to confront a darkish fact they by no means needed to face.

Try the three mysteries under!

1. Do Hyun Soo’s alternative

Episode 15 ended with a stunning cliffhanger by which Do Hyun Soo took a bullet shot by the actual Baek Hee Sung (performed by Kim Ji Hoon). The scene was much more heartbreaking as a result of Do Hyun Soo had been tricked into pondering that Cha Ji Gained was lifeless, and since he can see lifeless individuals, he believed that she was merely a hallucination too.

Haunted by the specter of his lifeless father, Do Hyun Soo has been trapped in restraints of his personal making since he was younger, and he thought of himself to be somebody with out feelings. Nonetheless, Cha Ji Gained helped him to completely understand the which means of unconditional love and he’s progressively transferring in a brand new path towards residing like a “actual particular person.”

Followers are curious to see if Do Hyun Soo, after spending a long time oppressed by others’ prejudice, will have the ability to overcome his personal prejudice about himself and so they’re additionally questioning what path he’ll select to take.

2. The conclusion of the Yeonju serial killer case

One other crucial level to be careful for within the finale would be the conclusion of the unresolved Yeonju serial killer case. By their investigation, Cha Ji Gained and her fellow detectives found that the confederate to the assassin Do Min Seok (Choi Myung Bo) was Baek Hee Sung, and never Do Min Seok’s son Do Hyun Soo.

Nonetheless, Baek Hee Sung was shot by the police because of his shocking actions proper earlier than his arrest, and it’s now unclear whether or not or not he’ll have the ability to pay the worth for his crimes. In addition, viewers are questioning about the way forward for Do Hyun Soo, who needed to disguise his actual self from the world for thus lengthy as a result of he was thought of a suspect, and Baek Hee Sung’s mother and father Baek Man Woo (Son Jong Hak) and Gong Mi Ja (Nam Gi Ae) who not solely condoned their son’s crimes but additionally took half.

3. The crime dedicated by Do Hae Soo

As the actual assassin of the Gagyeong village head, Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin) has been feeling an incredible quantity of guilt about her brother Do Hyun Soo taking the autumn for her. She couldn’t dwell a correct life and he or she was adamant that she was going to show herself into the police. When Cha Ji Gained stopped her from turning herself in, she instructed her, “I’m going to pay it again. I’ll undoubtedly pay it again in my lifetime.” True to her phrase, she saved her niece Baek Eun Ha (Jung Web optimization Yeon) by sacrificing herself and being stabbed by Baek Hee Sung.

After hovering on the brink of dwell and loss of life, she fortunately gained consciousness on the finish of the newest episode. Nonetheless, regardless of her sacrifice, the actual fact of her earlier crime nonetheless stays—and never solely that, Do Hyun Soo continues to be being thought of a suspect. Followers are subsequently inquisitive about how this case can be resolved.

Anticipation is increased than ever to see how the story of Do Hyun Soo, Cha Ji Gained, and everybody round them involves an finish.

The “Flower of Evil” finale airs on September 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

