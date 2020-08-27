“Flower Of Evil” Ratings Hold Steady Amidst Widespread Changes In Drama Broadcast Schedules

Amidst a flurry of surprising adjustments to drama broadcast schedules, viewership scores for tvN’s “Flower of Evil” have remained comparatively steady.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the August 26 episode of the suspense thriller starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received scored a median nationwide ranking of three.5 % and a peak of 4.1 %. Among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, the drama scored a median nationwide ranking of two.zero % and a peak of two.three % for the evening.

In the meantime, different Wednesday-Thursday dramas scheduled to air final evening, reminiscent of JTBC’s “Was It Love?” and MBC’s “After I Was the Most Stunning,” canceled their broadcasts on the final minute with the intention to air particular information protection of Storm Bavi. Each dramas will resume airing as normal on August 27.

“Flower of Evil” can also be one in all many dramas that can be altering its broadcast schedule within the weeks forward, after halting manufacturing because of the current surge in COVID-19 circumstances. Though “Flower of Evil” will air its August 27 and September 2 episodes as scheduled, the next episodes of the drama have been delayed till additional discover.

