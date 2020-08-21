“Flower Of Evil” Ratings Soar To New All-Time High As “Into The Ring” Comes To An End

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” is on the rise!

On August 20, the suspense thriller starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained achieved its highest viewership rankings but. In line with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of “Flower of Evil” scored a median nationwide ranking of three.9 p.c, marking a brand new private report for the drama.

In the meantime, KBS 2TV’s “Into the Ring” held regular for its collection finale, which scored common nationwide rankings of two.6 p.c and a couple of.9 p.c for its two elements.

MBC’s new romance drama “Once I Was the Most Stunning,” which stars Ji Soo, Im Soo Hyang, and Ha Seok Jin as an ill-fated love triangle, scored common nationwide rankings of two.zero p.c and a couple of.four p.c for its second episode.

Lastly, JTBC’s “Was It Love?” scored a median nationwide ranking of 1.eight p.c for the night time.

Are you unhappy to see “Into the Ring” come to an finish? Which of those dramas are you watching? Share your ideas with us beneath!

