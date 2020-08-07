General News

“Flower Of Evil” Records Its Highest Ratings Yet

August 7, 2020
tvN’s “Flower of Evil” has recorded its highest viewership rankings.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the August 6 broadcast of the drama, starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained, recorded a median of three.7 % viewership, for a 0.6 level enhance from the earlier episode and a brand new private finest in rankings.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Was It Love?” MBC’s “CHIP-IN,” and KBS2’s “Into the Ring” all noticed a lower in rankings Thursday.

JTBC’s “Was It Love?” recorded 1.648 % viewership, for a 0.178 level lower from Wednesday. MBC’s “CHIP-IN” recorded averages of two.four and a pair of.eight %, for a 0.four level dip, and KBS2’s “Into the Ring” hit 2.Zero and a pair of.four %, for a 0.7 level lower from the earlier episode.

