“Flower Of Evil” Screenwriter Talks About Her Inspiration For The Drama And Explains Meaning Of Title

Yoo Jung Hee, the screenwriter of tvN’s “Flower of Evil,” lately sat down for an interview to speak about her drama.

“Flower of Evil” is a few detective (Moon Chae Gained) who begins to suspect her good husband (Lee Joon Gi) of being a serial killer.

The drama first garnered consideration with its stunning premise: “What if you happen to begin to suspect the husband you’ve cherished for 14 years may be a serial killer?” Yoo Jung Hee mentioned, “I used to be pondering by varied ideas and I got here up with the concept of a husband who pretends to be noble and pure and a spouse who loves with an harmless coronary heart. I preferred the irony in that.”

She continued, “I additionally thought it was attention-grabbing to ask this query: if somebody does their best possible for his or her companion as a way to take their very own darkish secret to the grave, can you actually say that they’re residing a lie? I wished to beef up that story, so I raised the stakes in making the couple a serial killer and detective.”

About the title, Yoo Jung Hee defined, “Whereas creating the character Do Hyun Soo [played by Lee Joon Gi], I assumed of Charles Baudelaire’s guide of poetry referred to as ‘Les Fleurs du mal’ [‘The Flowers of Evil’ in English]. His poems had been about the chaos and anxiousness that arises when societal values, which must be clear-cut and black-and-white, develop into ambiguous and borderline. I assumed that was much like the character. I wished folks to consider the great thing about a determined life once they considered the drama.”

She additional defined, “I wished to share the message that even the place evil has been buried, flowers can nonetheless bloom. ‘Flower of Evil’ represents Do Hyun Soo’s picture, which can’t be outlined as black or white or purple. It additionally represents Cha Ji Gained [played by Moon Chae Won]’s picture, who has to be taught to just accept a brand new world after breaking down the limitations inside herself.”

Yoo Jung Hee thanked viewers for supporting the drama and mentioned, “The present is created by the arduous work and keenness of many individuals. I’m grateful that followers have felt our honest intentions. I hope that it could actually develop into a drama during which folks marvel what occurs to the lead characters after it’s over. I would like them to assume occasionally, ‘I’m wondering how they’re residing now?’”

