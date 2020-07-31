“Flower Of Evil” Sees Small Decrease In Ratings On Day 2, “Into The Ring” Pulls Ahead Of “CHIP-IN”

Thursday, July 30, KBS2’s “Into the Ring” traded spots with MBC’s “CHIP-IN” to take the lead amongst public community dramas, whereas tvN’s “Flower of Evil” retained its lead amongst cable dramas.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of KBS2’s “Into the Ring” recorded nationwide averages of two.three and three.2 %, for a 0.1 level lower from the earlier episode.

MBC’s “CHIP-IN” noticed a lower of 1.1 % from the earlier episode, recording averages of two.four and a couple of.eight % and falling behind “Into the Ring.”

In cable broadcasting, tvN’s “Flower of Evil,” which premiered Wednesday, recorded 2.86 % viewership. Regardless of seeing a 0.54 level lower in scores from its premiere, the drama stays forward amongst cable dramas.

JTBC’s “Was It Love?” as soon as once more recorded viewership within the low 2 % vary. For its newest episode, the drama hit 2.045 % viewership, a 0.55 level lower from Wednesday.

