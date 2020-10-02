“Flower Of Evil” Star Jang Hee Jin Confesses She Was Disappointed With How Her Love Line Played Out

In a latest interview and pictorial with @star1 journal, “Flower of Evil” star Jang Hee Jin shared her ideas on the hit tvN drama and her expertise throughout filming!

“Flower of Evil,” during which Jang Hee Jin performed the function of Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi)’s older sister Do Hae Soo, acquired each crucial acclaim and a terrific deal love from its viewers. Because the drama progressed, all that optimistic word-of-mouth led to a steady improve in viewership scores with every new episode, and the finale of “Flower of Evil” in the end achieved the very best scores of the present’s total run.

When requested in regards to the drama’s reputation with viewers, Jang Hee Jin commented, “It was a script that stood out due to its unpredictable plot and new construction. Even for me, I saved wanting ahead to discovering out what would occur subsequent within the plot all through filming, so I believe that’s why the drama was capable of transfer viewers’ hearts.”

The actress additionally spoke fondly of her character within the drama, remarking, “Do Hae Soo’s life wasn’t a clean and simple path. However she was a personality whose love for her youthful brother, who needed to reside in hiding and go on the run after being falsely accused, was actually outstanding and particular. I wished that facet of her character to essentially stand out within the drama.”

“I wished to precise Do Hae Soo’s life by means of her impartial, achromatic styling,” she added, “and I additionally tried to painting her character as somebody who appeared weak on the surface however was really sturdy on the within.”

Recalling the emotional scene during which her character lastly reunited together with her youthful brother Do Hyun Soo, Jang Hee Jin revealed, “I actually cried a lot whereas filming that scene. The reduction that got here with assembly my youthful brother for the primary time in 18 years, throughout which I hadn’t even identified whether or not he was useless or alive, combined along with the guilt of getting needed to let my falsely accused youthful brother go.”

“I actually discovered myself immersed in my character’s emotions for that shoot,” she went on, “so even after we wrapped up filming, these feelings remained with me for a very long time.”

Nevertheless, there was one facet of the drama that Jang Hee Jin had hoped would play out in a different way: her love line with reporter Kim Moo Jin (performed by Search engine optimization Hyun Woo), who was Do Hae Soo’s boyfriend again in highschool. Because the couple was a fan-favorite, the actress shared that she had been rooting for his or her characters to get collectively on the finish.

She defined, “As a result of so many individuals ended up rooting for Moo Jin and Hae Soo, which we hadn’t anticipated, I maintain considering that it might have been higher if we’d had a unique ending.”

Would you will have appreciated to see Do Hae Soo and Kim Moo Jin get again collectively on the finish of “Flower of Evil”? Share your ideas with us beneath!

