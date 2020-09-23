“Flower Of Evil” Stars Share What To Look Forward To In Finale

The “Flower of Evil” solid has personally shared factors for viewers to anticipate within the finale!

The thriller drama is a couple of man named Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), who lives beneath the id of Baek Hee Sung to cover his previous. His detective spouse Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained) begins to suspect that he could also be a serial killer, and the couple is in the end compelled to confront a darkish fact they by no means wished to face.

Whereas speaking about what’s to come back, Lee Joon Gi talked about how on the finish of the most recent episode, Do Hyun Soo had thrown himself on Cha Ji Gained to take a bullet shot by the actual Baek Hee Sung (performed by Kim Ji Hoon). “I feel lots of people should have been stunned by the ending of episode 15 and turn into extra curious concerning the ultimate ending of the present,” he mentioned.

“I can’t say a lot as a result of it’d spoil it, however I feel it could be good when you proceed within the final episode to naturally observe together with the characters’ feelings and tales,” he continued. “If you happen to additionally really feel Hyun Soo and Ji Gained’s emotional adjustments of their new scenario, then I feel the ending shall be extra significant and also you’ll have the ability to take pleasure in the way it stays with you.”

Moon Chae Gained mentioned, “‘Flower of Evil’ has its personal distinctive attraction, because it’s fascinating, suspenseful, and extra, and I feel the finale may have these components too.” She added, “If you happen to immerse your self within the enthralling story and within the feelings of every of the characters, then I feel will probably be much more fascinating and suspenseful than standard and it will linger in your reminiscence.”

Followers are curious to search out out about what is going to occur with the unresolved case of the Yeonju serial killer and what feelings Cha Ji Gained shall be going via, along with her husband Do Hyun Soo in a disaster as he stays entangled with the case.

Whereas Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained have gained consideration for taking part in an exhilarating couple with off-the-charts pressure and dramatic romance, Search engine marketing Hyun Woo and Jang Hee Jin have been liked by viewers for portraying the pure past love of the couple Kim Moo Jin and Do Hae Soo. In the newest episode, Do Hae Soo was stabbed by Baek Hee Sung, and Kim Moo Jin was racked with guilt over having left her alone.

Jang Hee Jin mentioned, “Since there are lots of people who’re supporting Hae Soo and Moo Jin, I feel it could be good when you paid consideration to how their relationship develops.” She added, “Please proceed to like them till the top.”

Search engine marketing Hyun Woo mentioned, “Please watch till the very ultimate scene to see what occurs with the fully unpredictable story of the 2 {couples} Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Gained, and Do Hae Soo and Kim Moo Jin.”

The “Flower of Evil” finale airs on September 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

