Floyd Mayweather destroyed Conor McGregor: “That bum will never be on my level”

Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in 2017

This saturday Conor McGregor kissed the canvas before Dustin Poririer and lost by knockout for the first time in his career as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. His fall not only caused a wave of memes on social networks, but the rejoicing of one of his biggest rivals: the former boxer Floyd Mayweather.

It is that after the defeat of the Irishman in the second round of the fight that was part of the b held in Abu Dhabi, the world boxing champion referred to his former rival, whom he beat in a ring in August 2017. “Conor can’t even win at his own sport and he’s talking about going back to boxing to face Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that. It’s like you eat the leftovers of my leftovers, ”he wrote.

The fight between the Filipino Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and the Irishman is still an enigma, although both fighters have released clues for their confrontation in the ring, there has been no official confirmation. In September 2020 The Notorious He confirmed his interest in fighting: “I will box Manny Pacquiao soon in the Middle East. It will be a true honor to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era.”However, nothing was made official yet.

Conor McGregor lost by KO to Poirier

In addition to that provocative message, Mayweather He exploded with fury when he recalled that many criticize him for his extroversion, but applaud the similar attitudes that McGregor usually has, who also enjoys ostentation: “My opinion is that the world knows that McLoser can steal me everything and be loved, while I am hated. That lets everyone know that racism still exists. But know that that tramp will never be me, nor will he be at my level. My mentality is on another planet, my skills are unsurpassed, I am a born winner and yes, I talk a lot, but I always support him ”,

Money will return to boxing were true to fight against the youtuber Logan Paul the next February 20th. The retired champion, who the last times he got into a ring were when he beat Conor McGregor and then in Tokyo against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, confirmed through his official Instagram account in December that he will now fight this American from 25 years which rose to fame through Vine and later moved its content to YouTube.

The venue of the fight is not yet defined but it has already been stipulated where it will be seen: it will be transmitted by the website fanmio.com, which has already launched the presale with a price of 25 dollars, which will increase as the combat approaches and finally will reach the 70 dollars after the February 11th.

