Floyd Mayweather, in love: He proposed to Anna Monroe, a dancer he met at his strip club

Floyd Mayweather with his girlfriend Anna Monroe

It seems that everything is going quite well in the life of Floyd Mayweather. The famous boxer, who will return to the ring this year, would be about to marry his girlfriend. The woman who has won his heart is called Anna Monroe and they met by chance, in the strip club that the former world champion has in Las Vegas. And recently, Money he proposed marriage.

The news was confirmed to The Sun by an undisclosed source. The British newspaper says Mayweather the gifted Anna a luxurious diamond ring to seal their engagement and that also they plan to have children. “Anna has told her family and friends that she is getting married and wants to have a baby with Floyd this year.”, they commented to the aforementioned medium.

Money, of 43 years, and Anna, of 29have been dating for almost two years but made their relationship official in New Year, telling her family and friends through video call. All your loved ones live in the UK. She was born in the United States, emigrated with her parents to British soil when she was very young, but returned to her native land seven years ago. At first her environment was very concerned and disapproved of the relationship, but everything seems to be better.

Floyd Mayweather and Anna Monroe have been together for almost two years and traveled to various parts of the world (@ thereal.annamonroe)

Since they started dating, Floyd and her partner were on vacation in various parts of the world. She posted on October 2018 a photo together in Athens, Greece. But The Sun account that they were also together in Paris, Abu Dhabi, Iceland and Amsterdam, among other tourist cities.

“They have been seeing each other on and off for a while, when Floyd wanted to. Now Floyd wants another child and wants Anna to be the mother “explained the source consulted by the English newspaper.

Anna Monroe traveled with Mayweather to in Paris, Abu Dhabi, Iceland and Amsterdam, among other cities (@ thereal.annamonroe)

The most curious thing about this is how they met. Anna Monroe went to Girl Collection, Mayweather’s strip club in Las Vegas, for ask for a job. He was not very successful at the audition. But although It was rejected, crossed at the exit with Money and the next day they called her to tell her that she had to come back because he wanted to have dinner with her.

Mayweather had committed to Shantel Jackson but they parted in 2013. Apparently his crush on Anna Monroe It was immediate and, since their paths crossed, their bond has grown and they have become an inseparable couple. A video of her recently came to light giving him an erotic dance where they seem very in love.

