Floyd Mayweather refuted Canelo Álvarez’s decision not to fight Mexicans

The posture that saul Canelo Álvarez adopted after having faced Julio César Chávez Jr., about never face mexican boxers againhas caused various controversies. A sector of the elite in professional boxing has made its disagreement known, but one of the voices that has been heard the most is that of Floyd Mayweatherwho issued a series of questions that sought to subtract legitimacy from the Guadalajara decision.

During an interview with the media Fighthype, Money he argued that if most boxers took the same stance, then the sport of gloves could miss out on the best matchups. He even remembered that Álvarez became the best pound for pound of the world also for having faced a large number of Aztecs.

“You have to realize that Crawford, just like Spence, are two great fighters. It would be wrong if they put themselves (in the same position) as Canelo. He said ‘I don’t want to fight Mexican boxers’. Canelo He made his career beating Mexican boxers, but now he says he doesn’t want to fight Benavidez”, he declared before the media.

In addition, he continued his argument by giving the example of African-American boxers, whom he cataloged as the best exponents of the sport worldwide. In that sense, hinted that the position of Canelo Álvarez can undermine the sporting level of boxingas well as the races of other characters.

“He’s talking about not wanting to fight Mexican fighters. If that’s the case and Canelo is saying that and everyone is behind Canelo, then all black wrestlers can say, ‘You know what? We are not going to fight each other’ (…) All the best and greatest boxers are black, ”he assured.

In recent months, the intention of two characters with roots in Mexico who have wanted to challenge Canelo Álvarez in some category. Although the name of Gilberto Left handed Ramirez has been more present before the media for the fight he will play against Dmitry Bivol, David Benavidez, to whom Floyd Mayweather Jr. referred in his statements, has fought for a fight for a longer time.

Also know as Red flag, Benavidez is a 25-year-old boxer of Mexican descent but born in Phoenix, Arizona. Although he no longer holds the title for not having made the required weight in his defense against Roamer Alexis, he went on to become the youngest boxer to be recognized as the champion of the super middleweight division by the World Council of Boxing. Boxing (CMB).

It is currently listed as the second best exponent of the 168 pounds in the ranking made by ESPNas well as in the one issued by the prestigious magazine The Ring and has an undefeated record of 26-0 and 23 knockouts. In that sense, one of his objectives is to conquer the top of the category with a fight for the undisputed title in possession of the man from Guadalajara, a privilege that he could claim after having established himself as interim WBC champion when he defeated David Lemieux by technical knockout on the 21st. May 2022.

Since its debut on October 28, 2005, Saúl Álvarez has faced 23 boxers born in Mexico and only one of them, Jorge Juárez, managed to snatch a tie from him when he was still fighting four-round brawls. The last time Canelo faced a compatriot was on May 6, 2017, when beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

