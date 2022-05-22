Floyd Mayweather returned to boxing: he fought Don Moore in an exhibition match

The undefeated star of boxing Floyd Mayweather he put on his gloves again this weekend to measure himself against Don Moore in a rearranged exhibition fight at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this Saturday. Originally, the event was to be held in Dubai at the beginning of the month, but due to the death of the president Sheikh Khalifa altered plans.

The 45-year-old former welterweight world champion put on quite a show in the ring. Because it was a friendly duel there were no winners, although if there had been one, it would undoubtedly have been Moneywho was in an exceptional state, with fast blows and a lot of leg movement.

Beyond his level, he saw a Mayweather happy, that from the third round, when he noticed the superiority over his opponent, he began to make jokes with the public and even with his rival’s corner. Before the seventh round, he took the placard with the number on the ring-girl and it was he who raised it and even dared to dance to the music.

“I want to thank everyone, this place is incredible. The UAE is one of the best places in the world,” he declared after the end of the eighth round. “I’m here to entertain and have fun,” she explained together before launching the great news that drove everyone crazy: “I will bring a new fight here this year. We have an opponent, it’s secret so I can’t say, we only need the venue and I choose the United Arab Emirates.

Don Moore, who is also 45 years old, was widely outmatched in the ring, despite the fact that a more even fight was predicted in the previous one. It is that the American retired undefeated in 2016 with a record of 18 victories, 12 of them by knockout, and one null fight.

For Mayweather this was his third exhibition presentation. Previously, he dominated YouTube star Logan Paul last June and beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO in just two minutes in December 2018. Both fights were widely derided.

Money, who retired for good after beating crossover UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, posted photos of himself shopping and sightseeing ahead of Saturday’s fight. “Even in retirement I can still milk the game of boxing, still earning 8 figures or more,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will continue to do exhibition fights making tons of money and people all over the world will continue to pay because my hustle is different.”

