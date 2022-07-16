Floyd Mayweather revealed the exorbitant amount of millions of dollars that would make him return to boxing

Floyd Mayweather Jr. declared that his return to boxing is a matter of money (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

It’s all a question of money Floyd Mayweather. The former undefeated champion of 45 yearsnicknamed Money for those juicy contracts of his sports career that led him to become one of the richest athletes in history, he recently declared that I could go back to boxing and risk his impressive record of 50-0 if the amount of money correct.

“I’m still the most talked about mom in boxing and i don’t even fight anymore and they are going to continue paying me”, he commented. Mayweather in a dialogue with the specialized site FightHype in which he did not hesitate to put a price on his return to the ring.

“All I do is rob the bank and they are going to keep paying me. I got three more exhibitions this year, which could be a fight and fight in two exhibitions. But guess what, you better know it’s at least and this is the lowest I’m talking about $200 million”, he confessed.

Floyd Mayweather would return to the ring for USD 200 million (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Mayweather He has been retired for six years, since his last fight was against Conor McGregor in 2017, although his retirement officially took place the previous year after the fight against Andrew Bert it had been in 2015. In recent times it has organized several exhibitions, such as the ones it did against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul y Don Moore.

In these last presentations, they have allowed him to earn money to support his lifestyle and continue showing off his fortune: using social networks to show his millions of dollars, jewelry, luxury goods and expensive eccentricities. Although, recently, it began to be rumored that his financial situation was not the best.

“floyd is broke. I’ve been saying it all along. I think he probably spent it on the girls he pays to be around him.” Jake Paulbrother of one of the last rivals of Moneyindicating that a return to the ring could help him financially.

Ryan Garcia commented that he would like to fight Mayweather Jr. (Photo: @kingryan)

One of the boxers who recently expressed his desire to face Mayweather it was the young American with Mexican roots Ryan Garcíawho unveiled in a live of Instagram who dreams of also facing Canelo Álvarez o Manny Pacquiao. “My dream opponent, if I had to choose, I would say Canelo, Mayweather and Pacquiao. Those would be the people I wanted,” he stated. Although he is a rival who could put Moneywho has other horizons.

The next exhibition Mayweather has already been announced: he will face the Japanese MMA star Miku Asakura. It will be his second lucrative visit to Japan after beating I’m sorry in 2018, whom he defeated in just 2 minutes. The date, place and rules of the fight will be announced shortly, as announced by the organizers a few weeks ago.

