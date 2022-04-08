Floyd Mayweather will fight on the heliport of a luxury hotel in Dubai: who will be his rival

Mayweather will return to action in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather He will get back into a ring this year to show that at 45 years old he is still valid. As he has been doing in his last presentations, it will be through an exhibition fight, that is to say that he will not count for his professional record that closed with a relentless 50-0. The former world champion will go up on May 14 to the heliport of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in what promises to be a historic evening.

As revealed by the news portal TMZ Sports your opponent will be Dangerous Don Moore, 42 years old, who knew how to perform as a sparring partner for Money on several occasions, so both know each other very well. The former boxer has a record of 18 wins, 12 of them by knockout, and just one loss and has not put on gloves since 2016.

The Burj Al Arab is an icon of Dubai (Reuters)

The fight will be eight rounds and will close an event called “The Global Titans Fight Series”. The former MMA fighter will also participate in the evening Anderson Silvaformer world boxing champion Badou Jack and several legends of boxing and mixed martial arts that will be revealed between now and May 14.

The location will be nothing less than the heliport of the Burj Al Arab Hoteliconic building Dubai, more than 300 meters above the ground. There, a few years ago, the tennis legends played a friendly match Roger Federer Y Andre Agassi. Without a doubt, the setting will be unique for a boxer who has made history.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a record of 50-0 and world titles in four different weight classes, an unprecedented record. His last official fight was against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2018, when he came out of retirement for that matchup. Since then, he has had two exhibition appearances, the first against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2019 and the last one last June, against the youtuber Logan Paul.

