Flurry of casualties on PS Now: these 60 games leave the service before the arrival of the new PlayStation Plus

From Sony they seem to be preparing for the launch of their new three-tier subscription service.

If there are no last-minute changes, in two months users will have the option to join two subscription levels in PlayStation Plus, which presents among its incentives the possibility of enjoying hundreds of releases of Sony consoles. Naturally, his landing will cause the closure of PS Now, but it seems that many video games have not prevailed to their date and will leave the service this May.

As reported by Cobra_Bite on Reddit, a total of 56 video games have an expiration date for the first weeks of the month that is about to be released, including Metal Gear Solid V, Sonic Mania, Yakuza 5 and a long etcetera that we share with you.

PlayStation 4 They leave the service on May 3 Akibas Beat (NA)



Akibas Trip (NA)



Anomaly 2



Exile’s End



Hotel Transylvania 3



Lovely Planet



NBA 2K18



No Time To Explain



Steredenn Binary Stars



The Final Station



The Golf Club 2019

They leave the service on May 17 Destroy All Humans



MGSV GZ



MGSV



MX vs ATV Supercross Encore



Sonic Mania



Sonic Forces



Team Sonic Racing



The Dwarves



Virtua Fighter V



Valkria Chronicles Remastered



WWE 2K19

PlayStation 3 They leave the service on May 3

They leave the service on May 17 Alex Kidd in Miracle World



Altered Beast



Bomberman Ultra



Casrlevania Lord of Shadow



Catherine



Comic zone



Crazy Taxi



Fighting Vipers



Golden Axe



House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill



Metal Gear Rising



MGS4



Nights into Dreams



Renegade Ops



Sega Bass Fishing



Silent Hill HD Collection



Sonic Adventure



Sonic Adventure 2



Sonic 4 Episode 1+2



Sonic the Fighters



Sonic Generations



Sonic Unleashed



Super Hang On



The Revenge of Shinobi



Virtua Fighter 2+V



Yakuza 4+5



Zeno Clash 2

Once the price and launch are known, users’ doubts are about its catalog, where several company heavyweights such as Returnal or Marvel’s Spider-Man have already been promised. In total, 400 games are expected in PS Plus Extra, with 340 more – including classics from the first PlayStation – in PS Plus Premium.

