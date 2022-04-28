Flurry of casualties on PS Now: these 60 games leave the service before the arrival of the new PlayStation Plus

From Sony they seem to be preparing for the launch of their new three-tier subscription service.
If there are no last-minute changes, in two months users will have the option to join two subscription levels in PlayStation Plus, which presents among its incentives the possibility of enjoying hundreds of releases of Sony consoles. Naturally, his landing will cause the closure of PS Now, but it seems that many video games have not prevailed to their date and will leave the service this May.
As reported by Cobra_Bite on Reddit, a total of 56 video games have an expiration date for the first weeks of the month that is about to be released, including Metal Gear Solid V, Sonic Mania, Yakuza 5 and a long etcetera that we share with you.
PlayStation 4
They leave the service on May 3
- Akibas Beat (NA)
- Akibas Trip (NA)
- Anomaly 2
- Exile’s End
- Hotel Transylvania 3
- Lovely Planet
- NBA 2K18
- No Time To Explain
- Steredenn Binary Stars
- The Final Station
- The Golf Club 2019
They leave the service on May 17
- Destroy All Humans
- MGSV GZ
- MGSV
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Sonic Mania
- Sonic Forces
- Team Sonic Racing
- The Dwarves
- Virtua Fighter V
- Valkria Chronicles Remastered
- WWE 2K19
PlayStation 3
They leave the service on May 3
They leave the service on May 17
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Altered Beast
- Bomberman Ultra
- Casrlevania Lord of Shadow
- Catherine
- Comic zone
- Crazy Taxi
- Fighting Vipers
- Golden Axe
- House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill
- Metal Gear Rising
- MGS4
- Nights into Dreams
- Renegade Ops
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic 4 Episode 1+2
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Super Hang On
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Virtua Fighter 2+V
- Yakuza 4+5
- Zeno Clash 2
Once the price and launch are known, users’ doubts are about its catalog, where several company heavyweights such as Returnal or Marvel’s Spider-Man have already been promised. In total, 400 games are expected in PS Plus Extra, with 340 more – including classics from the first PlayStation – in PS Plus Premium.
