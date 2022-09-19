Fluxo was crowned LATIN POWER champion and will represent South America at the BLAST Premier

Passed a new edition of the LATIN POWER Qualifierthe qualifier organized by FiReSPORTS that allows a team from South America to keep a slot to BLAST Premier. This time the quota was in the hands of Fluxo, one of the representatives of Brazil, who won against 9z in the grand final.

The competition brought together eight candidates who passed different competitions and qualifiers throughout the year: 9z, Isurus, WINDINGO and Furious came through the Argentine season of the Flow FiReLEAGUE; ODDIK, Fluxo and Meta Gaming made it through their positions at QualiFiRe in Brazil; and Mad Kings arrived as the champion of the Gosu Masters 2022.

LATIN POWER took place over four days -from September 15 to 18- and was divided into two instances. The first divided the teams into two groups of four and determined the two best positioned of each. Thus they gave way to the playoffs, which faced Fluxo with ODDIK in one of the semifinals and 9z with Furious in the second.

The final faced 9z and Fluxo, who came with very different stories. While Violeta managed to win the BLAST Premier spot on more than one occasion, Fluxo has a shorter run as a team. The squad made its debut at Brazil’s own QuialiFiRe, when the organization’s entry into the CSGO scene was announced.

In a match that ended with the score at 2-0, the match ended up deciding in favor of the Brazilians, who became the new champions of LATIN POWER and now they will have the responsibility of representing the region in international competition.

