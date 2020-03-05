General News

Flybe: airline collapses two months after government announces rescue

March 5, 2020
Impact of coronavirus on flight bookings proves final straw for Europe’s greatest regional airline

Flybe, Europe’s greatest regional airline, has collapsed into administration decrease than two months after the federal government launched a rescue deal.

The affect of the coronavirus on flight bookings proved the remaining straw for the Exeter-based airline, which operates nearly 40% of UK house flights, because the federal government stalled on a controversial £100m mortgage.

