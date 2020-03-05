Flybe blames coronavirus as collapse leaves passengers stranded – business live

The coronavirus’s grip on the UK financial system deepens as regional airline Flybe collapses, and professionals fear others will apply

John Cullen, business restoration partner at accountancy firm Menzies LLP, says the coronavirus outbreak made a foul state of affairs worse at Flybe:

“It have been reported that Flybe easiest had sufficient financial sources to closing until the highest of this month, nonetheless the dip in seat product sales due to the coronavirus has piled on additional pressure, forcing the company into insolvency with the shortage of over 2,000 jobs.

“Final month it seemed that the loss-making airline could possibly be a success in securing a state mortgage, due to its crucial operate in facilitating regional connectivity. Then once more, the phrases of the mortgage may now not be agreed.

“Flybe’s collapse is the fourth essential UK airline failure since 2017. Whereas the affect of the coronavirus outbreak on name for for air journey was easiest partially accountable for its collapse, it’s clear that the business goes to take a savage hit throughout the coming weeks and months. The tip of the street for another stricken Eu operator, Alitalia, is rumoured.

“It’s nonetheless early days, nonetheless the exceptional affect of Coronavirus is already inflicting large demanding conditions to people, business and supply chains. The virus might be the tipping stage for those firms already going by financial difficulties or with tight margins.

“Flybe’s failure this morning could be the first of many in 2020. The company was already in financial stress previous to any affect from coronavirus. That being talked about, we predict that the decision for destruction led to by Covid-19 sped up its lack of life and we think about further airline bankruptcies have to be anticipated throughout the coming months.

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, whose constituency incorporates Exeter Airport, has blamed the federal authorities for now not reforming Air Passenger Accountability in time to help Flybe:

1/ A devastating day for @flybe workforce, uncertainty for passengers & a big blow to our native & regional financial system. #flybecollapse. Why did the Govt say #flybe was essential to regional connectivity closing month & promise to reform Air Passenger Accountability in subsequent week’s funds….

2/ to it seems wreck that promise, which was the closing straw for the company. Johnson’s mantra of “levelling up” our left at the back of areas lies in tatters. Misplaced connectivity & the best way ahead for a lot of regional airways in peril.

Flybe was increasingly more concerned that any cuts to APD may now not kick in until 2021, which could be too late.

