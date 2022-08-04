FMFA blamed Conade for the delay of the women’s team in the World Cup in Finland

(Foto: Twitter/FMFAOFICIALMX)

The controversial president of the Mexican Federation of American Football (FMFA), Cesar Barrerablamed this Tuesday at a press conference on the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (conade) for the late arrival of your women’s team to the World Cup in Finland 2022.

And it is that Mexico had to debut in the tournament on July 30 against Great Britainmatch that was canceled because the Mexicans did not arrive on time because, for non-paymentreserved tickets were lost.

“The reality is that Conade’s resources do not have a date as such. Conade doesn’t have a commitment to say he’s going to give them to you in January or February. They did not arrive in the right period and that totally changed the scenario for us”

It is worth mentioning that the Aztec squad aspired to obtain a medalbut now aims to finish in fifth place among eight participants, provided that he succeeds in the remaining matches.

“Not arriving on the day of the first game was a mistake and it’s something we have to improve on. We hope that our federation will change, that in the future we will have our resources and that this will never happen to us again”

The resources received by the FMFA come from Conade, an official entity that, by not providing the budget that Barrera claimed was 2.5 million pesos (about 120,000 dollars), led to the team not arriving on time for the start of the World Cup.

The Mexican team had to travel to Helsinki between July 27 and 28.

The manager stated that there was a travel reservation with the airline Iberia for the entire team, which it had to be settled on June 8but due to the lack of money it was not made effective.

“We had our ideal plan, when it was canceled we thought we could do it again. Yes, we knew it was going to be much more expensive. We knew that we had to have a plan B, we obtained credits, in the end the resources arrived, but there was no longer room to travel”

The complexity to find flights Given the proximity of the event, it caused that instead of disbursing the 2.5 million pesos budgeted the required expense was almost doubled.

“I don’t have the exact date of when we had the resource from Conade, but of the 2.5 million that had been budgeted, now they are close to 5.5 million”

Given the complicated panorama, on the night of July 29 players, family and friends demonstrated this Friday on Río Churubusco avenue of Mexico City, at the height of the Mexican Sports Confederation (CODEME), asking for support to be able to travel to the fair, as well as the Barrera’s resignation, because they assured So they suspect there is mismanagement of resources.

In the past World Cup held in 2017 in Canadathe Mexican team won the bronze medal.

In the World Cup in Finland 2022, in addition to Mexico, the teams of United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden and the host country.

After missing the first game, Mexico will face this Wednesday with Australia.

On the night of July 29, Conade ruled on the matter through a statement to clarify that n”has no responsibility” in the breaches of transfer of the athletes.

The dependency was ‘unmarked’ from everything that has to do with flight logistics and other aspects that involve the international competitions of each federation, except when they participate in Central American Games, Pan American Games and Olympic Games.

