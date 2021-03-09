FNC Entertainment Artists To Join Weverse

All FNC Entertainment artists shall be becoming a member of Weverse!

Weverse is a worldwide fan group platform launched by beNX, a subsidiary of Huge Hit Entertainment. Artists on Weverse embody BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, Sunmi, Dreamcatcher, Henry, Weeekly, CL, and extra.

Amongst FNC Entertainment artists, P1Harmony and Cherry Bullet have already opened their very own fan communities on Weverse. On March 8, it was introduced that FNC could be becoming a member of Weverse on the firm degree.

FNC has determined to affix Weverse on the firm degree in alignment with their enterprise technique of specializing in the promotion of worldwide Okay-pop artists and content material. All artists at FNC will have the ability to talk in additional element with world followers by way of Weverse and share extra numerous musical and fan content material. The precise schedule for particular person artists becoming a member of the platform shall be revealed later.

A supply from Weverse mentioned, “FNC artists will present their extensive musical spectrum by way of the ‘No. 1 world fan platform’ Weverse and construct up a powerful world fandom. We sit up for creating optimistic synergy with the rising subsequent technology of worldwide artists.”

FNC Entertainment homes idol teams equivalent to FTISLAND, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, Cherry Bullet (beneath the sub-label FNC W), and P1Harmony. It additionally homes a variety of entertainers and actors equivalent to Yoo Jae Suk, Jung Hyung Don, Lee Guk Joo, Jung Hae In, Lee Dong Gun, and extra.

