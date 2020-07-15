FNC Entertainment Denies Claims Regarding SF9’s Dawon

FNC Entertainment has spoken up about rumors involving SF9’s Dawon.

On July 14, a person claiming to be a classmate of Dawon from elementary faculty and center faculty wrote on Twitter about being bullied by Dawon at school.

In response, FNC Entertainment commented on July 15, “We checked concerning the claims that had been raised. It appears that evidently the person who raised the suspicions is somebody that Dawon is aware of and went to highschool with.”

The company continued, “The claims are one-sided and distorted. They’re groundless.”

Supply (1)