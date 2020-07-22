FNC Entertainment Denies Rumors About AOA’s Seolhyun + To Take Legal Action

FNC Entertainment has spoken as much as deny the rumors being unfold about AOA’s Seolhyun.

Not too long ago, a rumor started to recirculate on on-line communities. The rumor started a number of years in the past and claims {that a} lady group member smoked at a lodge in Thailand, inflicting the hearth alarm to go off and making all the lodge’s company evacuate the constructing. Additionally introduced up was a 2016 broadcast of E Channel’s speak present “Courageous Journalists” (literal title), through which a reporter talked concerning the hearth alarm incident and described the lady group member as somebody who has many male followers and has a slender physique and pure picture. The reporter claimed that this particular person cursed often and smoked cigarettes in her non-public life.

Some individuals started to groundlessly speculate that the lady group member in query was Seolhyun, prompting FNC Entertainment to deny the rumors on July 22.

The company mentioned, “We clearly state that the person within the rumor just isn’t Seolhyun. We’re gathering information relating to the groundless rumors and the unfold of false info on-line in an effort to take authorized motion. It is vitally disappointing that that is being reported on as if it’s true, and we’ll take robust authorized motion with none leniency as [Seolhyun’s] has been severely defamed attributable to this. We are going to actively take authorized measures relating to some other defamatory acts that happen on-line relating to our artists.”

