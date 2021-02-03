FNC Entertainment Establishes New Labels For Trot Music And Girl Groups

FNC Entertainment has introduced the creation of two new labels to be able to higher concentrate on music manufacturing.

FNC B, which is scheduled to launch in early February, is a brand new label that may concentrate on trot music. FNC B is being established in joint partnership between FNC Entertainment and HOW Entertainment, with every firm proudly owning 50 % of the brand new label. HOW Entertainment is a subsidiary of NHN Bugs, a enterprise that focuses on music streaming.

By FNC and Bugs’ partnership, FNC B may have an all-in-one system that may do album manufacturing, distribution, and artist administration. FNC B intends to recruit artists who’re presently energetic in addition to creating new artists.

FNC W, the primary new label that FNC Entertainment established, was launched on February 1. It’s an impartial label that focuses on lady teams. FNC invested 12 billion gained (about $10.76 million) as preliminary capital in FNC W. Han Seung Hoon, a producer who has been the co-CEO of FNC since March 2018, would be the CEO of FNC W as nicely.

FNC W will handle the lady group Cherry Bullet, who had a comeback with “Love So Candy” final month, in addition to debut preparations for a new lady group.

By these new particular labels, FNC is aiming to turn into extra versatile and differentiate itself in a quickly altering music market via targeted and specialised artist administration and promotion. As well as, the company plans to domesticate artists with differentiated musical expertise and expertise and provides them secure assist via knowledgeable and targeted administration.

