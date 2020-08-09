FNC Entertainment Releases Statement Addressing Former AOA Member Mina’s Social Media Posts

FNC Entertainment has launched a press release relating to former AOA member Mina and her claims in regards to the group and company.

Warning: dialogue of suicide and self-harm.

In July, Mina shared a sequence of posts wherein she wrote that she had been bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years. Jimin shared a written apology, which Mina responded to, and Jimin later left the group. Since then, Mina has talked about her relationship with the opposite AOA members and her continued frustrations over not receiving a honest apology from AOA members and FNC Entertainment. On August 8, Mina made a put up suggesting she had tried suicide, and her present company Woori Actors said shortly after the put up that she was secure and being handled at a hospital.

On August 9, Woori Actors moreover shared, “Kwon Mina is at present resting within the hospital beneath the care of her mom. She is present process the required examinations and is constant to obtain remedy. The date of her discharge has not been determined but. We’re contemplating the opportunity of long-term remedy. It’s one thing that needs to be selected following dialogue together with her household and medical crew.”

Later, on the identical day, FNC Entertainment launched an official assertion. Beneath is the company’s full assertion.

That is FNC Entertainment. We’re sincerely apologetic about inflicting concern with the numerous unlucky issues associated to AOA, and we apologize for inflicting nice fear and inconvenience. Above all, we hope that Kwon Mina, who’s going by a tough time, will rapidly recuperate her well being, and we lengthen a deep apology. We apologize for the delay of the company’s assertion. We additionally deeply apologize for failing to have rigorously taken care of the connection between the members. We now have contemplated and hesitated a number of occasions about clearly delivering the company’s stance on this matter. The members have additionally been spending the times with frustration over the criticism and misunderstandings about them. We now have additionally been effectively conscious of the actual fact that there’s a lot of criticism relating to the company and the members. Although we repeatedly contemplated revealing our stance, we determined that the restoration of Kwon Mina’s well being is the present precedence. We concluded that explaining and refuting the issues which are being stated and publicly deciding on what is true and mistaken on this scenario will solely produce extra sensational points and won’t contribute to resolving the scenario. We now have additionally discouraged the AOA members from making particular person statements despite the fact that they’d wished to. We got here to the conclusion that exhibiting every of their statements in entrance of the general public and having fights happen over these statements would not be the best means of resolving the scenario. Just lately, when Kwon Mina requested the company’s workers about Shin Jimin’s future plans for actions, we didn’t reply as a result of Shin Jimin had personally already spoken with the company to say that she had no intention to be lively within the leisure business and wished to reside on as a non-celebrity, and we didn’t want for it to be needlessly talked about one other time. Concerning the issues talked about in Kwon Mina’s social media posts, comparable to fee, we have now been strictly abiding by business requirements, and if there may be any potential drawback, we are going to take all obligation. As soon as once more, with a honest coronary heart, we want for Kwon Mina to rapidly recuperate her well being, and we are going to work exhausting for a easy decision. We ask the general public to help and cheer on Kwon Mina so she will return in good well being.

If you need to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for a listing of worldwide hotlines which you could name, and when you can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.

