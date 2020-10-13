FNC Entertainment’s New Boy Group P1Harmony Unveils Details For Debut

FNC Entertainment’s new boy group P1Harmony is becoming a member of the Okay-pop scene quickly!

P1Harmony has introduced that they’ll debut with the mini album “DISHARMONY : STAND OUT” on October 28. Additionally they launched a schedule of what to sit up for forward of the discharge!

The six-member group consists of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. The run-up to P1Harmony’s debut included the discharge of their movie “P1H: The Begin of a New World” on October 8. Try profile images of the members right here!