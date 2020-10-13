General News

FNC Entertainment’s New Boy Group P1Harmony Unveils Details For Debut

October 13, 2020
1 Min Read

FNC Entertainment’s new boy group P1Harmony is becoming a member of the Okay-pop scene quickly!

P1Harmony has introduced that they’ll debut with the mini album “DISHARMONY : STAND OUT” on October 28. Additionally they launched a schedule of what to sit up for forward of the discharge!

The six-member group consists of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. The run-up to P1Harmony’s debut included the discharge of their movie “P1H: The Begin of a New World” on October 8. Try profile images of the members right here!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.