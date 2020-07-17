FNC Reveals Rowoon Is Recovering From Injury + Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Rumors On SF9

On July 16, FNC Leisure launched a press release revealing that SF9’s Rowoon is affected by an damage and likewise asserting that the company is contemplating authorized motion on malicious rumors concerning SF9.

Hiya, that is FNC Leisure.

We’d wish to thank all of the followers who love SF9, however now we have some unlucky information to share about member Rowoon.

On the evening of July 15 throughout a scheduled exercise that SF9 carried out as a gaggle, Rowoon expressed again and knee ache.

After present process an intensive examination on the hospital on the morning of July 16, the physician suggested that he keep away from intense motion, together with the present choreography, and shared that if he makes use of his physique an excessive amount of, his bodily situation will worsen.

As per the physician’s advice, it was determined that Rowoon’s [participation] in scheduled actions will inevitably be adjusted.

Till Rowoon is absolutely recovered, we are going to do our greatest to make sure that he can take part with warning in actions promised with followers aside from actions accompanied by intense choreography.

As for his or her on-line live performance NOOB CON that’s scheduled for August 8, will probably be briefly postponed to point out the most effective efficiency doable, so we ask to your understanding.

With our artists’ well being a prime precedence, we are going to do our greatest to make sure Rowoon’s speedy restoration and that his damage doesn’t deteriorate any additional.

We can even share updates about Rowoon’s restoration course of and his future actions so as to not trigger concern to followers.

Lastly, for the safety of our artists, we’re contemplating robust authorized motion towards the unfold of malicious rumors and baseless slander concerning SF9.

We ask to your continued assist and love for SF9’s future actions.

Thanks.