FNC’s New Boy Group P1Harmony To Open Weverse Fan Community

FNC Leisure’s new boy group, P1Harmony, is the most recent artist to affix the platform Weverse.

Weverse is a world fan neighborhood platform launched by beNX, an leisure platform firm that could be a subsidiary of Massive Hit Leisure. BTS was the primary artist to launch on Weverse, adopted by TXT and ENHYPEN. After Massive Hit acquired Supply Music and have become the most important shareholder of Pledis Leisure, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, and NU’EST joined the platform as effectively.

P1Harmony would be the first group to affix the Weverse platform that isn’t affiliated with Massive Hit Leisure. The group’s fan neighborhood will launch on the platform on October 5.

A supply from Weverse said, “We’re pleased that the brand new group P1Harmony are taking their first steps towards speaking with world followers by means of Weverse. As a foundational platform for world fandom with over 14 million individuals visiting per day from over 229 nations and areas, we are going to share numerous providers that may create a significant area and a brand new tradition for artists and followers to speak and develop collectively.”

P1Harmony is slated to make their debut by means of an epic sci-fi movie “P1H: The Begin of a New World” in October.

Supply (1) (2)