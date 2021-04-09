Focus Features Buys ‘Silent Twins’ With Letitia Wright, Tamara Lawrance

Focus Features has landed rights to “Silent Twins,” a thriller starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance.

Based mostly on the ebook by Marjorie Wallace, the movie marks the English language debut of director Agnieszka Smoczynska (“The Lure”). Andrea Seigel wrote the screenplay.

Set within the Nineteen Seventies and ’80s, the story follows June and Jennifer Gibbons (portrayed by Wright and Lawrance), twins from the one Black household in a small city in Wales. Feeling remoted from that unwelcoming neighborhood, the pair flip inward and reject communication with everybody however one another, retreating into their very own fantasy world of creative inspiration and adolescent needs. After a spree of vandalism impressed by an American boy they each idolize, the women, now youngsters, are summarily sentenced to Broadmoor, an notorious psychiatric hospital, the place they face the selection to separate and survive or die collectively.

Focus Features will distribute the movie within the U.S., with Common Photos dealing with worldwide distribution.

The movie just lately wrapped manufacturing in Poland. Wright served as a producer, together with Madant’s Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, Excessive Feelings’ Ewa Puszczyńska, 42’s Ben Pugh, Joshua Horsfield, Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou and Alicia van Couvering. Government Producers embrace Tamara Lawrance; 30WEST’s Katie Anderson, Jake Carter and Trevor Groth; Andrea Seigel; Charlie Morrison; and Marjorie Wallace.

“Aga is a visually beautiful and beautifully delicate filmmaker who treats the twins, so harshly judged, as atypical ladies with extraordinary imaginations,” stated Focus Features President of Manufacturing and Acquisitions Kiska Higgs. “She’s created a luminous, magical world for her stars, during which they discover the themes of affection, longing, id and what it actually means to have an ‘different half.’”

The movie was financed by Kindred Spirit and co-financed by the Polish Movie Institute, Moderator Inwestycje and Cofiloisir. 30West organized the financing and represented the U.S. rights.

Simon Goldberg and Razwana Akram at SMB at SMB, Brian Kilb at Eisner and Tomasz Przybecki negotiated the cope with Focus Features.