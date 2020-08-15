Focus Features President Robert Walak Exits

Focus Features government Robert Walak is exiting his place as president and can transfer into an advisory position on the firm. There’s presently no plan to switch his place.

Walak was appointed president of Focus Features, the specialty studio owned by Common, in February 2016. Earlier than transferring to Los Angeles two years in the past, he was primarily based in London and served as co-managing director of Common Photos Worldwide Productions, which was later absorbed into the umbrella of Focus Features. In his advisory position, Walak will proceed to work on tasks he helped deliver into growth at Focus.

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski addressed the transfer and praised Walak in a press release, saying, “Personally, I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with somebody who just isn’t solely a great buddy, however a job mannequin for glorious style, know-how and dedication to the assumption that nice movies can change the world. Collectively, now we have all been extremely fortunate to work with a person who prioritizes colleagues and artists as folks first and who shepherds tasks and processes with a way of empathy and pleasure that’s as productive as it’s infectious.”

Walak added, “After we took over the management at Focus over 4 years in the past, we strove to create a house for top-class filmmakers to deliver their distinctive tales to a worldwide theatrical viewers and we achieved that. I’m stepping down from my position understanding that Focus has one of the vital thrilling and various slates going ahead. I’m excited to proceed collaborating with Peter, Jason and the unrivaled staff at Focus in my new position and sit up for future tasks.”

Whereas at Focus, he labored on titles together with the Oscar-winning warfare drama “The Darkest Hour,” the film adaptation of “Downton Abbey” and Spike Lee’s acclaimed “BlacKkKlansman.”

Previous to becoming a member of Focus, Walak spent two years on the Weinstein Firm and helped the indie studio purchase numerous hits, corresponding to Todd Haynes’ “Carol,” “Paddington” and “Lion.” He additionally beforehand labored at eOne, Endemol and MTV Europe.

