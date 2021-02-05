Focus Features Promotes Kiska Higgs

Focus Features has elevated Kiska Higgs to president of manufacturing and acquisitions.

In her new function, she’s going to oversee the studio’s movies and crew throughout growth, manufacturing and acquisition for home and worldwide titles. Higgs will proceed to work from the Focus Features headquarters in Los Angeles.

Higgs, who beforehand served as government VP of manufacturing and acquisitions at Focus, has labored at Common for 15 years. She started as a manufacturing government in Los Angeles at Common Photos and on the studio’s London workplace earlier than becoming a member of Focus in 2016.

“I’ve had the great fortune of working with Kiska for 10 years, throughout which era her nice style, robust relationships, and insights into {the marketplace} and the tradition have been a not-so-secret weapon for Common after which Focus,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski stated. “We’re extraordinarily lucky to now have her main our inventive crew the place she’s going to develop our slate in scope, breadth, and ambition in ways in which all of us at Focus are excited to be part of.”

Whereas at Focus, Higgs was key in buying Emerald Fennel’s “Promising Younger Girl” and Robin Wright’s directorial debut “Land,” which premiered at Sundance Movie Pageant. She’s additionally had a hand within the film adaptation of “Downton Abbey,” Edgar Wright’s upcoming “Final Night time in Soho,” Morgan Neville’s Mister Rogers documentary “Received’t You Be My Neighbor” and Daybreak Porter’s doc “The Method I See It.”

“Over the previous 5 years, it’s been a privilege to proceed constructing Focus into a house for filmmakers at NBCUniversal, an organization I’ve known as my own residence for greater than fifteen years,” Higgs stated. “I’m thrilled to steer our inventive crew at a studio so uniquely devoted to the worldwide impression and energy of storytelling by means of specialty movie.”