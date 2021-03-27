Focus Features Sets Matt Damon & Tom McCarthy’s ‘Stillwater’ for July

Matt Damon and director Tom McCarthy’s thriller “Stillwater” will likely be coming to theaters this summer season.

Focus Features introduced the extremely anticipated movie from the pair of Academy Award winners will hit theaters on July 30, 2021.

Damon stars within the drama reverse Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin and César Award nominee Camille Cottin. Damon performs Invoice, an oil rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to France to aim to exonerate his estranged daughter (Breslin), who’s in jail for a homicide she claims she didn’t commit.

The movie, produced by Participant Media and Dreamwork Photos, was written by McCarthy & Marcus Hinchey and Thomas Bidegain & Noé Debré. Jonathan King, Liza Chasin and the late Steve Golin produced the image alongside McCarthy.

In Could 2019, Selection solely reported that Damon and McCarthy would staff up for the venture. It rapidly discovered a house at Participant, which beforehand labored with McCarthy on the Oscar-winning drama “Highlight.”

“The chance to reunite with Tom after ‘Highlight’ and to companion with our good friend and colleague Jonathan King for the primary time in his new function makes ‘Stillwater’ a really particular movie for everybody at Participant,” Participant CEO David Linde stated saying the manufacturing. “This can be a great script, centered on common themes of connection and the search for reality, and we couldn’t be extra excited to carry it to audiences world wide.”

“Stillwater” shouldn’t be the one extremely anticipated launch for Damon this yr. The actor co-wrote and stars reverse Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in “The Final Duel,” directed by Ridley Scott, which is at present set for launch on Oct. 15.