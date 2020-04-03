General News

Focus turns to US as coronavirus continues to spread around world

April 3, 2020
US research best day-to-day lack of life toll of any nation to this level while world infections cross 1m

The focus of the coronavirus catastrophe has switched decisively from continental Europe to the USA, with the country reporting the best day-to-day lack of life toll of any nation to this level.

The selection of Americans killed by way of Covid-19 was as soon as 1,169 on Thursday, while the USA’s common of 245,000 confirmed cases is also by way of a great distance the best recorded by way of any nation worldwide.

