Fog havoc: 12 killed in bus-gas tanker collision in UP

Sambhal (UP): There is a big accident in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. There was a collision between the Roadways bus (UP Roadways) and the gas tanker. At least 12 people have died in this morning's accident. While many people are injured, who have been admitted to the hospital.

The incident is this morning. Fog is said to be the cause of the accident. Visibility was extremely low due to fog in the morning. Some distance items were also not visible. Meanwhile, buses and gas tankers clashed face to face. The fight was very strong. Earlier it was reported that seven people had died, then many more injured died. And the number of dead increased to 12.

It is being told that many people are seriously injured. This may increase the number of dead. CM Yogi has taken cognizance of the incident. CM has asked to help the victims. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district officials to carry out rescue and relief operations. Many officers and police are on the spot.