Follow QuakeCon 2022 live: dates, times and where to watch the event with Bethesda games

The fair will share news from games such as Redfall, GhostWire: Tokyo, Quake, The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.

The QuakeCon It has become an essential event for many players, and this is further enhanced when we remember that the 2022 edition is loaded with news about some of the Bethesda games. In this sense, the developer has already prepared us to see news from Redfall, GhostWire: Tokyo, Quake, The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76, although the fair will have a lot of extra activities.

As with any convention, QuakeCon 2022 is not completed in a single day. In this way, those responsible encourage us with different proposals that will be broadcast from today, august 18and up to domingo 21. The event has already kicked off with the Quake Tournaments, but its opening ceremony will begin at 19:00Spanish peninsular time.

Where to follow the direct of QuakeCon 2022

Virtually all broadcasts of the convention will be available through the official Bethesda Twitch channel, but there are some extra activities that do not fall into this group. We are talking specifically about the Quake tournaments, whose streaming will take place on the franchise’s official Twitch channel, and some spaces that can only be followed on the QuakeCon community channel on Twitch. Regarding the content more focused on organized games and conversationswe need to join a Discord server with an invite link.

As we have previously mentioned, QuakeCon 2022 consists of a good handful of activities that will extend the event until next Sunday. Next, we detail all direct which will take place in the coming days, with Spanish peninsular time.

Direct from Thursday, August 18

7:00 PM – Opening Ceremony (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



7:15 PM – Redfall Space (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



7:45 PM – The Elder Scrolls Online Space (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



8:30 PM – The Elder Scrolls Online Veteran Challenges (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



9:15 PM – PC Modding Slot (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



9:20 PM – QuakeCon Maybe-A-Thon (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



21:45 – Cosplay event (Bethesda’s Twitch channel)



10:30 PM – Fallout 7 Space (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



23:00 – Beneficial Fallout 4 Speedrun (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



12:30-10:15 PM – Quake Tournaments (Quake Twitch Channel)

Direct from Friday, August 19

00:00 – PC Mod (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



00:15 – QuakeCon Maybe-A-Thon (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



00:30 – Quake 4 VS 4 Developer Match (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



01:15 – Ghostwire Tokyo’s Beneficial Speedrun (Bethesda’s Twitch Channel)



01:45 – PC Mod (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



02:00 – QuakeCon Maybe-A-Thon (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



02:15 – Keyboard Space (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



03:30 – Cooking Contest in The Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



04:30 – Virtual Tour of Tokyo with Ghostwire Tokyo (Bethesda’s Twitch Channel)



05:30 – Match and Contests in The Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Twitch Channel)



17:30 – QuakeCon 2022 Introduction (Bethesda Spain Twitch Channel)



17:45 – Charla from Fallout 76 (Bethesda España Twitch Channel)



18:45 – Charla on Arkane (Twitch channel from Bethesda España)



19:30 – Virtual Photography at Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo (Bethesda Spain Twitch Channel)



20:00 – The Elder Scrolls Online Matches (Bethesda Spain Twitch Channel)



21:00 – Closing of QuakeCon 2022 (Bethesda Spain Twitch Channel)

Direct from Saturday, August 20

00:00 – DOOM Story (Community Channel)



02:00 – Golf with Friends (Discord Server)



03:00 – Bethesda/id Software Gameplay (Community Channel)



5:00 PM – Bethesda/id Software Gameplay (Community Channel)



17:00 – Quake Matches (Discord Server)



19:00 – DOOM Horde Mode (Community Channel)



12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Quake Tournaments (Quake Twitch Channel)

Direct from Sunday, August 21

00:00 – PC Modding Contest (Discord Server)



03:00 – Golf with Friends (Discord Server)



03:00 – Bethesda/id Software Gameplay (Community Channel)



06:00 – MegaMatch (Community Channel)

