Follow the 3D Realms event live: time, details and where to watch the streaming of the parents of Duke Nukem

The company promises to present news and gameplays of games like GRAVEN, Core Decay or WRATH.

If you are a fan of the Duke Nukem franchise and the explosive shooters, chances are you don’t want to miss the 3D Realms broadcast. With a Tokyo Game Show 2022 still underway, the video game sector has been presenting multiple novelties that excite the gaming community, and Duke’s parents join the party with a own direct.

The annual event, which bears the name of Realms Deepwill take place tonight at 21:00 (Spanish peninsular time). During the broadcast, which is broadcast through the company’s official YouTube and Twitch channels, we will have the opportunity to learn about news and see gameplay of some of the upcoming 3D Realms games.

What can we expect from Realms Deep?

From 3D Realms they are clear about the objective of their presentation: to share surprises and excite the community: “stay tuned for new gameplays from dark fantasy FPS GRAVEN, immersive retro simulator Core Decay, cult horror-inspired shooter CULTIC, and Quake-powered WRATH. As an addition to these popular titles, 3D Realms has a particularly explosive revelation up my sleeve.”

At 3DJuegos we will be attentive to all the news presented during the 3D Realms, so do not hesitate to visit the website if you want to know the most important announcements of the event. In addition, it is important to note that the Tokyo Game Show 2022 is not over yet, so we encourage you to check the schedule of all the conferences that will take place during the weekend.

