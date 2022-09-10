Follow the Call of Duty Next live with 3DJuegos: date and time of the Modern Warfare II event

Activision Blizzard will present details and unpublished gameplay of its new war shooter.

With the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta just around the corner, Activision and Infinity Ward have decided to hold Call of Duty: Nextan event of great proportions in which streamers and fans of the shooter franchise congregate to find out more details of what will be known as the most ambitious delivery from Call of Duty. From 3DJuegos we will cover this event with a broadcast in which there will be no lack of data on the saga, guests, laughter and much love for the Activision experience.

Call of Duty: Next is presented as the perfect opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the new installment of the franchise, which includes a full multiplayer demo of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and the possibility of seeing our favorite streamers playing some of the installments of the saga. As you can imagine, this will be accompanied by statements from the Infinity Ward team, who will complement the broadcast with news about your game.

©2022 Activision Publishing, INC., Activision, Call of Duty and Modern Warfare are trademarks of Activision Publishing, INC.

But, as you well know, Infinity Ward has many projects beyond Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and that is why they will dedicate part of the event to communicating their plans around the future of your shooter saga. In this way, Call of Duty: Next will also serve to bring us up to date with the details of Call of Duty: Warzone and its next mobile experience, which is currently known as Project Aurora.

Follow the event with 3DJuegos!

If you want to follow Call of Duty: Next and find out all the details surrounding the iconic Activision saga, keep in mind that from 3DJuegos we will broadcast a live show focused exclusively on this event. the companion Tony Piedrabuena will present the broadcast with Axel Martinez, one of the historical casters of the Call of Duty community. In this way, you can look forward to an evening which, scheduled for the next September 15 at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time) and will be loaded with information about the war experience of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

What can you expect from the streaming of this house? On the one hand, and as is evident, we will highlight all the details that are presented through the gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. However, we are unable to address this event without reviewing some of the key points of the previous installments of the franchise, so you will also find a lot of information about the trajectory marked by the Activision saga in terms of the shooter genre.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has raised the expectations of players with several gameplays that reiterate Infinity Ward’s ambition to create a shooter up to expectations. Fans will be able to check these intentions with the beta that will be held this September, although it is also important to highlight an attractive reservation incentive: the possibility of playing its campaign ahead of time, only for those who get the digital version before of October 28.

What do we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? ©2022 Activision Publishing, INC., Activision, Call of Duty and Modern Warfare are trademarks of Activision Publishing, INC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and seeks to offer players to participate in an unprecedented global conflict that will mark from October 28 on PC (Steam and Battle. net), PlayStation and Xbox a new era in the future of Activision’s action-shooter franchise. It will do so alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which will arrive later this year, and Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS and Android mobiles currently in development.

For this purpose, Infinity Ward has worked on a proposal with a campaign and multiplayer equipped with an advanced AI system, as well as other innovations that will serve as an example for what is to come in the saga. In addition, Activision is committed to a unified graphics engine for the franchise, as well as to having RICOCHET Anti-Cheattheir anti-cheat initiative, from day one.

As always, who reserves They will have various incentives. In this case, it is mentioned being able to play the campaign up to a week earlier, and early access to the open beta (September 16 on PlayStation, September 22 on other systems).

