“Follow the clean”: they found a narco-message from the CSRL next to an executed person in Guanajuato

They found a CSRL narco-message next to a lifeless person in Guanajuato (Photo: Twitter/@All_Source_News)

And corpse along with a threatening cardboard were found in Guanajuato, the finding was recorded on Thursday, October 20. The orange cardboard had the initials of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel.

According to the text the victim would be a person collaborated with an individual identified as Zermeñoalso warned that violent actions would continue for anyone who supports that person.

According to the first data, the victim would have been attacked on Wednesday night October 19 in the municipality of Panales, Jamaica. Through images that circulated on social networks, it was possible to see that the body was close to a bed inside a property.

“This happened to me because I was selling white jale from the “Zermeño” turncoat and it will continue to happen to everyone who supports it. And keep cleaning. FSP Skull.” (sic)

In addition to the acronym CSRL, the drug message had triangular figures that usually appear in the messages abandoned by the criminal organization, as happened after the attack occurred in a bar in Tarimoro, Guanajuato.

When the attack occurred in Tarimoro, drug messages were also left at the crime scene (Photo: Screenshot)

The attack was recorded on September 21, on that occasion the very criminals who perpetrated the massacre where several people were killed They broadcast videos while posting narco-messages with the acronym CSRL.

On that occasion, reference was also made to Zermeño and in the same way the narcomensajes of said event had the triangles and the initials of the CSRL.

It should be noted that with the alias Zermeño the message may have alluded to Santiago Quiroz Zermenoalias The Chago who has been designated as the plaza boss of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in San Francisco del RinconGuanajuato and possible responsible for several multi-homicides.

Also during the month of September a CSRL video circulated in which several armed men warned that Guanjuato belongs to their leader Jose Antonio Yepez Ortizalias The Tag who was arrested in August 2020.

Last September, a video circulated in which alleged members of the CSRL threatened “Zermeño” (Photo: @Elblogdelosgua1)

“Look, p*to Zermeño, I have you in a good position, you son of a bitch (…) I have you Zermñeo, the p*to of Barbas and the son of his motherfuckin of Beto, I have them in a good place and I’m coming for you sons of your motherfucking. Fuck * s garbage, turned out to be the same garbage, same sh * s (…) you f*cking abandon your people.”

In this recording also 9 men heavily armed with military type uniform and tactical equipment, all with their faces covered were in front of a white vehicle, two boxes: one marked with an “M” and in the second there were a human head.

It should be remembered that on October 19 the CJNG distanced itself from an armed attack that took place in a bar in Irapuato. Through canvases signed by the Elite Group, which is known as the armed wing of the four letter cartel the alleged assassins addressed both the residents and the government of the entity.

“THE CJNG WE DISCONTINUED AND REPROVED THE MASSACRE THAT HAPPENED IN A BAR IN COLONIA DECEMBER 12 IN IRAPUATO, WHERE INNOCENT PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES (sic)” read part of the message.

The CJNG blankets appeared last Monday, October 17 (Photo: Special)

The canvases referred to an attack recorded on October 15, in which 12 people were executed in a place of Colony December 12. After the attack happened, agents of the National Guard and of the Municipal police and members of the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office They processed the crime scene.

