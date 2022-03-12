Follow the Dead Space Remake event live, with news about its development

Not many details have been offered about the content of the direct, but the community has not been slow to get excited.

Any news related to Dead Space Remake excites all fans of the classic horror game, so Electronic Arts y Motive Studio They wanted to take over the specialized news with a new direct. In this way, we have an additional opportunity to know the progress of the survival horror with which we have been dreaming since last summer.

The live will start this afternoon at 7:00 p.m.Not many details about the broadcast have been given, so we do not know neither its duration nor the content that will be displayed. However, there is not much time left to make speculations, since the event will take place this afternoon and promises to bring us closer to the development of the title through new data from it.

Time and how to track it

We can now prepare ourselves for the novelties that are cooked from Motive Studio, since the direct of Dead Space Remake will be broadcast this afternoon at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) through its YouTube channel. Likewise, there are only a few hours left to learn about the performance of this iconic title in the new generation of consoleswhich will leave us with spectacular images and goosebumps.

Since its announcement, we have theorized about the improvements that this remake could bring along with the power of PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. In addition, the developers have already made us suffer from impatience with some first images with which, obviously, we have deluded ourselves a lot.

More about: Dead Space Remake, EA, EA Motive and Direct.