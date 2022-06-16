Follow the Final Fantasy VII event for its 25th anniversary live, will there be game announcements?

Square Enix seeks to pay tribute to its most remembered RPG in an appointment that nothing is known about.

The big events of the non-E3 days are overbut some companies like Square Enix want us wide awake to follow an event for the 25th Anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. It will start from this Spanish midnight, at 0:00 (peninsular time) on June 17, and although the Japanese company has not advanced many clues as to what the matter will be, there are rumors of announcements.

Before entering the field of speculation, the broadcast can be followed live through the official profile of the saga on YouTube, where you can read a brief description of what we will see: “This presentation brings together the latest news related to the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII“In this way one thing is clear: the event will be dedicated to the adventures of Cloud, Sefirot, Tifa and company, which have not been few over the years, standing out so that we can find news from other installments of the series , like Final Fantasy XVI that was seen in the State of Play on June 2.

We only have Final Fantasy VII left, and when thinking about this title we inevitably set our sights on FF VII Remake, which premiered its first part on PS4, later released on PS5 and PC, in 2020. Will Square Enix have any material ready? related to its continuation? The co-director of the installment, Tetsuya Nomura, already dropped news for the saga at this event a few weeks ago.

Crisis Core heading to current systems?

From networks the possible existence of Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core for PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch is being commented. Is about a tweet from The Snitch, so far very successful in the preview of these important appointments, which admits several interpretations although this is the one that has the most weight. Presumably, this PSP classic, if announced, will arrive remastered on current systems, although we will have to wait until midnight to find out.

