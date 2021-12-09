Follow The Game Awards 2021 live: date and time of an event with awards, trailers and announcements

Today the GOTY is chosen in an evening commented on 3DJuegos where we all expect great surprises.

Make no plans for this next morning. Geoff Keighley returns one more year with the The Game Awards 2021, a festive event that seeks to pay tribute to the best video games of the year, but also offers a broad look at everything that is to come in the industry with first-rate trailers and announcements.

Or that at least guarantees its presenter: four or five world premieres of the level of anticipation of the Elden Ring trailer at the Summer Games Fest and everything necessary to sign the largest list of world news and announcements in the history of the event. At the moment we have several confirmed guests, such as Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League or ARC Raiders, but above all we have many rumors.

There will also be highly anticipated movie trailers and video game seriesSocial networks are loaded with predictions, speculations and some other information with truthful basis, like the possible presence of Sonic Frontiers. On the other hand, The Game Awards 2021 are increasingly open to film and television thanks to adaptations of large IPs in the sector, such as the Halo series and Sonic 2: The movie, and other more external products of the industry such as The Matrix Resurrections.

And of course awards, the true stars of the evening who may choose to take home awards in a long list of categories. In the main one, that of the famous GOTY, there are six nominated titles: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil 8: Village.

Time for The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 will be held at dawn in Spain, specifically from 1:00 to 5:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 18:00 to 23:00 (CDMX time), and you can follow it live with the comments of 3DJuegos from this news. In the meantime, We invite you to participate in the comments of the news, either to show your opinion on which video game deserves the GOTY or to give your predictions.

