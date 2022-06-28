Follow the Nintendo Direct Mini live, with announcements and trailers for upcoming Switch games

Nintendo announced yesterday this broadcast focused on third-party games.

Nintendo could not miss its appointment in June, and that is why it confirmed the rumors yesterday: today a new Nintendo Direct Mini focused on the next games that will arrive on Nintendo Switch, although with a peculiarity: they will only be shown third party titlesthat is, there will be no developments from Nintendo itself.

It will start at 3:00 p.m.The broadcast is scheduled for This Tuesday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the Spanish peninsular time, and you can follow it live from this same news, where we will leave you the YouTube direct of the official Nintendo channel so you can see it as soon as it starts.

What can we expect?

The Nintendo Direct Mini has this name because it won’t last very long. In fact, the Japanese company has confirmed that it will have a approximate duration of 25 minutes. As we have mentioned, it will focus only on third-party titles, which makes us hope that we can have news of long-awaited games such as Bayonetta 3, from Platinum Games, or Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, from Ubisoft, both exclusive for the hybrid .

In this way, we will have to keep an eye on the Switch release schedule for the coming months. In fact, last week there was a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct which left us with many details of the RPG, which will be released at the end of July also exclusively for the Nintendo console.

