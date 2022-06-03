Follow the PlayStation State of Play live: time and details of the PS5 and PS VR2 event

Sony has assured that there will be surprises from third-party partners and advances on its new virtual reality.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Despite the cancellation of E3 2022, June has kicked off video game events with a month full of broadcasts. One of the first protagonists is Sony PlayStationwhich has announced a new State of Play for tonight that will leave us with news of the games that will reach their consoles.

It will start at 23:59To make things easier for you, we are here to tell you how to follow the event live, and the first thing you have to write down is the time, because the date is today, Thursday, June 2. The State of Play will start at 23:59 in the Spanish peninsular time, although we leave you this link so that you can consult what time of day it corresponds to in your territory.

The broadcast can be followed live on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, but we must warn you that in 3DJuegos we will broadcast the State of Play liveso we encourage you to follow it with us through the video that we will place at the top of this news.

What can we expect?

As for what we can see today, PlayStation wanted to highlight that there will be news about games that will come to PS4 and PS5, especially with surprises from third-party partners. Therefore, no big announcements about their own developments are expected, although everything is possible since companies do not usually advance all the cards they have up their sleeves.

There will be news about PlayStation VR 2In addition to this, from Sony they assure that we will have news about your new virtual realityPlayStation VR 2. There will be previews on games in development for the new device, and the presence of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, the independent experience of the Guerrilla franchise, has been confirmed.

We do not have more details, but we hope that this State of Play does meet the expectations of the players, which increase in the dates we are on. If you want to be aware of the rest of the video game conferences that will be broadcast in June, check out our special in which we collect dates and times of all the events that are coming up.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: State of Play, PlayStation, PS4, PS5, PS VR 2, PlayStation VR 2, Sony y Evento.