Follow the Pokémon Presents live here with all the Pokémon news

The Pokémon Day lends itself to the occasion, in a broadcast that will last 14 minutes.

The pokemon fans we have a good time in which we cannot say that there are no proposals for the franchise. With the recent remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl or the ambitious adventure of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The nintendo hybrid It has also received franchise titles such as Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team or New Pokémon Snap, as well as entry proposals such as Pokémon Let’s Go.

It will last 14 minutesI know they turn 26 of a saga that has managed to cross the borders of video games, becoming a symbol of pop culture and to celebrate it, The Pokémon Company brings us a new Pokémon Presentsthat particular version of “Nintendo Direct” where the company presents us with the novelties of the series.

The event will start at 15:00, peninsular Spanish time.The event will start at 15:00 (peninsular Spanish time), 08:00 (CDMX time) and will last for 14 minutes. The Pokémon Company has kept the details of the event safe, so we still can not know what we will find this afternoon. It would not be uncommon for us to find some DLC for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, even a few days ago we received news about the development of Detective Pikachu 2, but we will have to wait to find out what they have in store for us.

While you contain the wait, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available the analysis of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where we talk about the greatest leap that the main saga has taken in almost three decades. Game Freak’s biggest game to date, where the studio seems to have listened to the fans, a must for any Pokemon fan.

