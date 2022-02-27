Follow the premiere of our new Platinum “Elden Ring: The culmination of Miyazaki’s dark journey”

We travel to the Middle Lands to learn the keys to the Elden Ring and the trajectory of its creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The team of 3DGames is proud to present a new project within our Platinum brand: Elden Ring: The Culmination of Miyazaki’s Dark Journey, in which we travel to the Middle Lands to learn the keys to what promises to be one of the most exciting journeys sponsored by the creator of the Dark Souls, Bloodborne or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice saga. Our new piece premieres today at 12:00, Spanish peninsular time, but you can check the specific time for your time slot from here.

We review how Hidetaka Miyazaki’s career has helped Elden Ring become a work that captures the learning of a career respected and loved by players and professionals around the world. We explore the keys to the Middle Lands and how FromSoftware has captured all his experience in an adventure that promises to be unique.

Eager to enter the world of Elden Ring? Miyazaki’s new video game in collaboration with the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martinis out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. Feel free to check out our recent Elden Ring Q&A and ongoing review to find out what’s in store for you in your first few hours on the Middle Lands.

More about: Elden Ring and 3DJuegos Platinum.