Follow the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase live with announcements and trailers of the future of Microsoft

The team led by Phil Spencer presents this June 12 an event that promises to leave us with a lot of news.

We continue to move forward through this non-E3 2022. After Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest and several events featuring independent video games, this Sunday it’s the turn of Phil Spencer and his Xbox and Bethesda teams to show what they have to offer in the next months and years at Microsoft. It will be from 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time), but in 3DJuegos the action will start an hour before.

The event has an estimated duration of 95 minutesThus, from 6:00 p.m. we will be chatting live on the 3DJuegos YouTube channel, discussing our wishes for the conference and the latest news from Microsoft, with announcements about Xbox Game Pass until a few days before the showcase. In writing we are anxious for the appointment to begin, but first we want to make sure that you, reader friends, do not miss the broadcast.

There is a lot of mystery about what we will see. From Microsoft they have limited themselves to promise 95 minutes of program with “everything you want to know about titles coming to Xbox and PC, including upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass and more.”

For talking. After its May delay, there is a lot of desire to be able to see a first Starfield gameplay, discover more news about the future of Halo Infinite, see how that new Turn10 Forza is going, or be able to put a date on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. We also expect many surprises from Microsoft’s internal studies, more so after learning of its plans to launch five exclusives in the next fiscal year.

Remember, tomorrow from 18:00 (peninsular time) you have an appointment with 3DJuegos. The event starts at 19:00 and you will be able to follow with comments and live reactions, while the editorial team promises to work hard to bring you the main news that leaves this new Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

3D Games Discord

More about: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Xbox and Bethesda.