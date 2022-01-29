Following Elden Ring’s Collaboration With RR Martin, Miyazaki Explains The Reasons Behind His Choice

The creative has granted an interview in which he also talks about the difficulty in his game and its relationship with the open world.

Although the announcement of any game of From Software draws the attention of a large group of gamers, this phenomenon intensified with Elden Ring and its collaboration with George RR Martin, author of ‘Song of ice and fire‘. And it seems that this novelty has not only acted as a way to develop a fantastic world, but has also allowed Miyazaki to explore the union of the video game with other genres.

Games and books are vastly different mediums, after allMiyazakiThrough an interview that you can find on the PlayStation blog, the Japanese creative spoke about the difficulty of Elden Ring and its connection to the open world. However, you have also answered a question about the possibility of collaborating again with a influential professional: “I don’t think I would pick a fellow video game creator. Honestly, one of the biggest reasons for working with George RR Martin was how the medium he works in is such a different style. Games and books are vastly different mediums, after all.”

In this way, Miyazaki is open to all kinds of associations that allow him to see the video game of different ways: “If I had to choose, it would be someone who can give the same level of stimulation that it is impossible for us as video game developers. It could be someone who works on books, art, music or anything that gives us that impetus that can drive us us as fellow creators, but in a totally different genre“.

There is no doubt that the experience has been rewarding for both partiesWell, George RR Martin wrote on his blog that, although he doesn’t have much to do with video games, he was impressed by what From Software was creating. And from 3DJuegos we support this opinion after playing Elden Ring for several hours, since it has left us some first impressions really positive.

