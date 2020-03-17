Following F9 Delay, Fast And Furious Fans Spent Last Weekend Watching Hobbs And Shaw And Tweeting About It

So perhaps Hobbs & Shaw is not fairly sufficient to maintain Fast & Furious followers satiated for the foreseeable future. F9 was only some weeks away, and now it is greater than 52 weeks away. Whereas many of the films which have needed to postpone launch are simply sitting in limbo ready to see what occurs, F9 determined stake a declare to a launch date 12 months later. It was a straightforward sufficient date to seize, because it was the one the franchise had initially claimed for its tenth installment, however as a consequence of varied delays and the spinoff, that film wasn’t going to come back out subsequent 12 months anyway.