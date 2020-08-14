Following Iceman Rumors, Shia LaBeouf Fan Art Casts Him As Wolverine

After all, simply because Iceman was one of many first X-Males within the comics and Wolverine continues to be one of many property’s hottest characters total doesn’t assure we’ll see both of them immediately within the MCU. Frankly, we don’t actually know something about what this franchise’s plans for the mutants are, aside from Marvel Studios can lastly use them following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Granted, Marvel did have entry to Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, however as a substitute of being mutants, they gained their powers from the Thoughts Stone.