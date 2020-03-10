Following No Time To Die, Sony Has Pushed Back An Upcoming Movie Over Coronavirus Concerns

Final week, in a surprising and big transfer that may have ripple results all year long, Sony pushed the discharge date of one of many 12 months’s greatest blockbusters, No Time To Die, again seven months, from April 10 to November 25. This transfer got here in response to the Coronavirus state of affairs that has had a considerably detrimental impact on the worldwide field workplace, the place the newest Bond flick was eyeing to make a wholesome chunk of its cash. Now, following No Time To Die, Sony has pushed again one other upcoming film over Coronavirus issues.